Fire rating improves in SWAR community

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s good news for homeowners who live in Genoa. Their insurance may go down soon.

The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department said their insurance services office rating will soon go down by three points from a Class 9 rating to a Class 6.

Genoa Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Godfrey said the change is made possible by advancements in technology and equipment, along with their ability to combine resources with neighboring stations, like Satellite and Boggy Creek. “Moving from an ISO Class 9 rating to the Class 6, several of the insurance companies, if they have homeowners insurance on their property, they will offer discounts because it shows there’s improvement in local fire service, that they’re able to protect that property better,” he said.

The new rating takes effect in March, 2020.