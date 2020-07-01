Firework restrictions in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officers in Texarkana are warning residents about the firework restrictions in the city. They said you should know where you can and can’t shoot them this holiday weekend.

No fireworks can be shot in the city limits of Texarkana, Texas, or Texarkana, Arkansas. Authorities said it’s a fire hazard.

If you’re caught lighting fireworks from your home in the city, it is considered a Class C misdemeanor. You could pay a minimum fine of a hundred dollars and be expected to appear in court.

“Everybody lives in close proximity. You know if you’ve got fireworks going off that tends to be bothersome to your neighbors and your friends there. Then you’ve got the other issue of course that with structures of buildings we’ve had houses and businesses that have caught on fire,” said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD Public Information Officer”

However, Texarkana, Arkansas, you can only shoot fireworks if you have a permit. Fireworks are allowed outside city limits in Bowie and Miller counties.

Folks can view fireworks from Downtown Texarkana, this Saturday, July 4 around 9 p-m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.