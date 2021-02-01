Fireworks rules and water rates in one SWAR city being considered

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials in Texarkana, Arkansas are set to consider new water rates and a change to rules on fireworks on Monday evening.

If passed, TWU water rates would increase 8.5 percent, which officials said would amount to about $2 dollars a month on customer bills.



Officials will also consider whether to put more requirements on the use of fireworks in the city, including giving two weeks advance notice to the public.



It’s illegal for the general public to shoot fireworks in the city limits. Those who do, must be licensed by the state.