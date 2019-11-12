First Baptist Church celebrates 60 years on KTAL

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – First Baptist Texarkana started a new chapter in 1959 when the media ministry decided to partner with KTAL for a weekly one-hour time slot.

“We always think about when we put the program together we think about the person in the audience. The person at home, the person that is maybe far from God that needs to know there’s hope for them,” said Pastor Jeff Schreve.

Schreve says about 1,500 – 2,000 people attend Sunday Service and a decision that was made 60 years ago is producing fruit today.

“It’s an awesome thing to know that God is using us to reach people we may never see. We may never meet. People who live halfway across the world,” said Schreve.

The weekly broadcast is available for viewing in 182 countries. Pastor Schreve says broadcasting helps reach those outside the walls of the church.

Whether it’s people who are ill and confined to a bed, behind bars, or can’t physically attend who still rely on the sermon.

“I think that our church ministers to a lot of people in our community and the surrounding community in the region by being a lighthouse. We always want to be a lighthouse of love and truth,” said Schreve.

Pastor Schreve says they look forward to broadcasting for many more years to come.

Services air at 10 a.m. Sundays on KTAL NBC 6.

