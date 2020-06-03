First Baptist Church holds prayer for injustice and pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – For the first time since the start of the pandemic, First Baptist Church is holding prayer Wednesday night in light of racial injustice and the global pandemic.

After talking with Pastor Jeff Schreve, he said our country is being destroyed right in front of our eyes.

First Baptist is expecting hundreds of people in the community to come together here this evening.prayer is set to start at 6:00 p-m tonight in the gym. Pastor Schreve feels like prayer is needed now more than ever.

“Prayer makes a huge difference. And Christians can make a huge difference because God has promised to hear the prayers of his people. With all the rioting and things going on and the injustice, the racism, the divided states we live in. We said ‘hey let’s come together just for the purpose of prayer,” said Schreve.

Everyone should enter through the atrium entrance facing Cowhorn Creek Road and Galleria Oaks Drive. If you can’t attend, everyone is invited to tune in via live stream.

