First medical marijuana clinic open for business in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first medical marijuana clinic is now open for business in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The clinic started seeing potential patients less than a week ago. Texarkana is one of the three locations in Arkansas and there are plans to have 12 locations across the state.

While working as an emergency room doctor, Dr. David Nguyen said he recognized the severity of the opioid epidemic. Which lead to a chain of cannabis clinics that he founded in February.

“We saw that patients were needing help and they weren’t really having resources to get that help, so we wanted to put our presence here. So Texarkana was one of our first expansions outside of our home base of little rock. Texarkana was always a priority for us, so we’re glad that we’re here,” Dr. Nguyen said.

The clinic does not require any payment for consultation nor do they give any physical examinations. If you qualify for the medical card there is a flat fee of $250.

Dr. Nguyen said the clinic’s primary focus is educating the consumer on the side effects and benefits of medical marijuana.

“There are 18 qualifying diagnoses by state law. You have to have one of the 18 and in order to certify that a physician will have to review their medical records to see do they have one of the qualifying conditions. Once the doctor signs off on that they can then apply to the state to get a marijuana card,” Dr. Nguyen said.

In addition to education, Dr. Nguyen said their mission is to help provide patients with an alternative method that could heal their pain.

“People who live in Southern Arkansas tend to be a little bit more. They don’t have access to care, they don’t have access to a lot of the specialists, a lot of the doctors. I knew that this was a very big demand place in terms of we have people who want access to medical marijuana in Texarkana as well. There really wasn’t anybody here to offer that service,” Dr. Nguyen said.

Patients must be a resident in the state of an Arkansas and have a valid form of id to validate their residency.

Visit ARCannabisClinic.com for a list of locations and more information.

