First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Bowie County, Texas.

According to a statement released just after 1 p.m. Monday, the Texarkana/Bowie County Emergency Operations Center is awaiting confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services and more details will be released as they become available.

As of noon Monday, there were 57 COVID-19 cases reported statewide in Texas.

The Bowie County/City of Texarkana, TX Emergency Operations Center has been opened and will operate Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The public telephone number is (903)-255-5560.

