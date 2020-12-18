First round of Pfizer vaccine shipments arrive at Texarkana hospitals

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The first round of Pfizer vaccine shipments arrived at local hospitals in Texarkana, Texas Thursday morning.

Medical professionals say they’ve been on edge all week anticipating the arrival of Pfizer’s vaccine. Frontline healthcare workers got the first dose of the two-part vaccine.

“I was anxious hoping we would get it before Christmas week,” said Vicki Reader, Emergency Room Registered Nurse.

Christus St. Michael’s health system has 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. About 50 frontline workers are now getting vaccinated. Officials expect this number to grow. Registration for the vaccine is on a daily basis.

“I’ve been working in this for months now and I just want to protect myself and also my other patients,” said Lauren Tolleson, Registered Respiratory Therapist.

Each healthcare worker has their own reason why they’ve signed up to go first. Dr. Jason Harris, Medical Director of the Emergency Department, says as a leader he felt a sense of responsibility.

“We as frontline healthcare workers need to be the first people in line to start the stop of this pandemic,” said Harris.

COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Texarkana. Medical professionals at Christus say there's a possibility the hospital received more doses than expected.



The plan is to start vaccinating frontline workers this afternoon.



Some are doing it for their families. “My husband has cancer. He’s dealing with chemo and me seeing it every day on the frontlines… I don’t want it,” said Reader.

Dr. Loren Robinson, the Vice President of Public Affairs, says Christus has the proper storage to preserve a large number of vaccines.

“We do have an ultra-cold freezer here at the hospital that will allow us to store this vaccine. When they’re transporting these vaccines they are transporting them on dry ice. So that is a secondary option,” said Dr. Loren Robinson, VP of Public Affairs at Christus.

Medical professionals say they expect the second dose to arrive on January 7, 2021.

“I am relieved I can’t wait for three weeks from now to get that second vaccine,” said Harris.

Health authorities say they’re awaiting the approval of the Moderna vaccine from the FDA. Officials hope to have an answer on Friday.