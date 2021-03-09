First woman to serve as Texarkana’s City Manager set to retire in April

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- The first woman to ever serve as city manager in Texarkana, Texas is set to retire after 30 plus years of serving the community.

Shirley Jaster says her love and commitment to the community have kept her around.

Jaster started with the city as a drafter in the planning department, after serving interim she’s ending her career after four years as the city manager.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to serve you and I hope that we have made a positive change and that you feel like a citizen that you come first,” said Jaster. “Ladies follow your dreams,” Jasper continued.

On Monday evening, the city council approved April 30th as Jasper’s last day.