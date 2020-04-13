Fitness instructors encourage people to remain active at home

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Fitness instructors encourage everyone to remain active at home by doing workouts in your living room. Although the country is on lockdown right now, that shouldn’t be a reason for people to put a hold on their body goals for the summer.

Gyms are closed and access to workout equipment for some might be limited, but David Nelson, the general manager at GymBox says there are several reasons why you should remain active.

“Physical exercise point helps to do several things. Spend energy, burn calories, as well as just put your whole body and person in a better mood. It’s a better state of being because confinement needs the necessary tools to release.”

Nelson said if you don’t have access to workout equipment at home use things in your refrigerator or cabinet as weights like canned goods or Gatorade.

“Even if you’re just doing pot squats and you’re going in the kitchen and you’re reaching under and getting a pot from under the stove or under your cabinet. You’re just doing squats with it, cans, curls.”

Balancing your eating habits with physical activity is helpful. Nelson said doing split workouts like working out before and after meals can make a difference. The key is eating healthy snacks and meals while sheltering-in-place.

“I walk into Sam’s or I walk into any of those and the first thing I see is a beautiful array of fruits and vegetables and we’re passing those up. And we’re getting the packaged stuff and I understand it’s going to have to stay for a long period of time I get that,” said Nelson.

Fitness instructors said exercises like push-ups can be done right at home in your living room.

“If I have anything to say it’s going to be, keep moving. At GymBox our entire scheme results matter. And the results of how you handle this is going to matter at the end of the day and it’s going to show up,” said Nelson.

The Texarkana area still has an active shelter-in-place order until April 30th. All fitness centers will remain closed until further notice.

