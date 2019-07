SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flooding is forcing the University of Arkansas Hope – Texarkana to close both the Hope and Texarkana campuses.

The Hope campus closes at Noon and the Texarkana campus will be closing at 1:00 p.m.

This closure is inclusive of students, faculty, and staff.

UAHT will resume normal work hours tomorrow.

