Floodwaters claim new truck

HOWARD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The power of rushing water is always evident after flood events, and one Dierks resident was certainly reminded of that Tuesday morning.

David Long looked outside when he was getting ready for work Tuesday and his brand new truck was missing! Floodwaters had swept the new vehicle almost a mile down the road where it landed on some metal near Weyerhaeuser.

“Well, at three o’clock this morning it was just raining, and at six o’clock my pickup was was gone. I mean,that’s a lot of water in that length of time.” said Long.



Long said he hadn’t even had a chance to change the oil in his new truck yet. He’s currently waiting on word from his insurance company.

