Flower Acres Baptist Church drive-thru food pantry

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) -For over 16 years Flower Acres Baptist Church has been providing the community with fresh produce.

According to church officials every second and fourth Monday of each month, the drive-thru food pantry opens, allowing anyone from the community to receive produce and pantry items.

The food is bought by members of the church and a large donation comes from East Texas Food Bank. Food is distributed to the community on a first-come-first-serve basis. Church officials say it is their goal to make sure everyone gets something.

“Our mission statement is Matthew 25:36-41 and HE says go feed them, take them in. So that’s where we operate from,” said Pastor Johnny Murphy.

Truck arrival times may vary. FABC will keep updates via Facebook page.

Location: 3000 Flower Acres Drive, Texarkana, Texas.

Guidelines: