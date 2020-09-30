Flu vaccines available now in McCurtain County

DURANT, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) –  Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) has set up dates and locations across Southeastern Oklahoma to provide vaccines at no cost to the public.

Some health experts say flu shots are more important now than ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “With both flu and COVID at the same time, trying to avoid the one we can vaccinate against is very important,” says Community Health Nurse Director Kelly Adams.

A list with dozens of opportunities to get the flu vaccine is available on the Choctaw Nation website at www.choctawnation.com/2020FluShot.

