Food bank will distribute 1,000 food boxes to families in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Harvest Regional Food Bank is making sure families in the Texarkana area will have enough to eat this Christmas.

Harvest will be distributing 1,000 emergency food box bundles from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Four States Fairgrounds on 3700 E 50th St.

To pick up the boxes you should enter from the 50th St. Entrance at Hwy 245/Four States Fair Pkwy in front of Bobby Ferguson Park by the gazebo.

Distribution is limited to one bundle per household and two households per vehicle.

CEO/Executive Director Camille Coker Wrinkle said, “This mobile pantry is a way for us to meet the need here in our community, and it’s no secret that there’s been a significant rise in the number of people who need hunger relief. We want to make sure we get food to as many people as we possibly can, especially during the holidays.”

With COVID-19 precautions and recommendations still in place, the food bank is taking every measure to ensure the safety of its staff, volunteers and recipients.

Mobile pantries are now operating as “drive-thru” distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into vehicles. You will not be allowed to exit your vehicle or park to pick up food.