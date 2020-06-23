Food boxes to be distributed in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harvest Regional Food Bank will be passing out at least 1,000 food boxes to families in the Texarkana area Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Food Bank, the event will start at 8 a.m. at First Baptist Church Texarkana, 3015 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas.

The food bank will last until noon, or until all boxes have been distributed. Recipients should enter

from the Moores Lane entrance closest to Cooks Lane (by the soccer fields).

Food boxes will be limited to one per household, or two households per vehicle.

“With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” said Camille Coker Wrinkle, Harvest Regional Food Bank CEO/Executive Director.

“We are so fortunate to have the support of First Baptist Church Texarkana, and their Operation Jerusalem fund, helping us make sure families have the food they need as they try to recover from this challenging time,” she said.

With CDC precautions and recommendations for COVID‐19 safety still in place, the food bank is taking every measure to ensure the safety of its staff, volunteers and recipients. For that reason, the mobile pantry will operate as a “drive‐thru” distribution and food boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles.

In addition, recipients will not be allowed to leave their vehicles or park to pick up food.

Source: Harvest Texarkana Regional Food bank Facebook

Last year, Harvest distributed 3.2M meals and served more than 60,000 individuals in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.

Both states consistently rank in the top 10 for the highest incidents of hunger. Nearly 20 percent of

Texarkana residents miss meals due to food insecurity, including one-in-four children.

