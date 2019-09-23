Food drive for elderly underway in Ashdown

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The senior center in Ashdown is holding a food drive for elderly residents that may not have enough to eat.

Organizers are asking for unopened boxes of cereal. They’ll be distributed to those aged 60 and over that receive home delivered meals.

People in the program typically receive five meals a week. But organizers said some elderly don’t have much more than that to eat for the entire week. “When you don’t have a lot of food, anything will taste good. But cereal will last a while, cereal is high in protein, you know, it’s a good filler when you’re hungry,” said Ashdown Senior Center supervisor Paula Jewell.

So far, Jewell said, the center has received over 80 boxes of cereal, but they hope to receive more.

The cereal drive runs through the end of September. To donate, you can drop off donations at 1321 Gordon Drive, Ashdown, Ark.

Jewell said some seniors may qualify for meals seven days a week. Fore more information on requesting assistance, visit https://humanservices.arkansas.gov/about-dhs/daabhs/aging-and-adult-services/archoices-in-homecare

You can also contact the DHS office Ashdown at (870) 898-5155.



