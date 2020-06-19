Food Truck Frenzy this weekend in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can get your fair food fix out at the Four States Fairgrounds this weekend!

Vendors are set up there for Food Truck Frenzy. You can find food like barbecue, fried oreos, corn dogs and funnel cakes. “They want the funnel cakes with the sprinkles … the kids love the sprinkles,” said vendor Josh Lane of Linden.



To enter this weekend’s event, you’ll have to wear a mask, have your temperature taken, and sign a waiver stating you do not have COVID-19.



The event is underway and will last through Sunday, June 21. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Four States Fair is set for Sept. 11th through Sept. 20th, 2020.