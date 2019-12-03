For many Texk kids, Christmas has arrived

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Christmas came early Tuesday morning for hundreds of Texarkana kids from Arkansas and Texas!

Texarkana, Ark. police and firefighters treated kids to sweet treats and toys of their choosing at the Walmart Supercenter on Arkansas Blvd. Over 150 kids were given $100 each to shop for Christmas gifts alongside a police officer, firefighter or other volunteer.

Among the crowd was a little boy named Lewis. He was escorted by Samantha Moores and TAPD Corp. Randy McAdams. “It makes me very happy to be able to see him light up! He’s been so excited on the bus here,” Moores said. “This gentleman right here decided if it’s in here, he wants it, so we’ll find some stuff that’s age appropriate for him and he’s obviously happy with anything he gets,” McAdams said, smiling.



On the Texas-side Tuesday morning at the same time, the annual event got underway at Target. Law enforcement and other emergency responders from throughout Bowie County escorted 113 kids on their shopping sprees. TTPD Officer Shawn Vaughn said the kids were referred by Child Protective Services and were given $150 each to spend.



Katriania Harlin was there shopping with her son. “We’ve had a lot of tragedies and we’re trying to start our life over again … we lost someone dear to us … it’s been kindof rough. So, for him to be able to come shop with a police officer, it’s everything. It’s like a dream come true for him,” she said.



Money for the program comes from grants and community donations. The annual events aim to reinforce the positive aspects of community and police relationships

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.