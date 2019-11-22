Foreman School District receives $750,000 from local company

FOREMAN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Foreman School District is getting a new high school building in 2021, and Ash Grove Cement Corporation pledged $750,000 for new technology and furniture.

After 61 years, Foreman High School will be upgraded. In September, the school district voted for an 8.5 million dollar increase for a new facility.

According to Superintendent Pat Tankersley, Foreman School District has been in a PILOT (Payment if Lieu of Takes) agreement with a local cement company, Ash Grove, since 2010.

Now, the PILOT expires on November 30, 2019. As a result, Ash Grove asked Little River County for a 15-year extension.

The structure of the PILOT is a set payment in lieu of ad valorem taxes. The payments are set at 1.4 million dollars for the first year.

Ash Grove has agreed to give $750,000 for new software, computer labs, and classroom furniture.

Tankersley says the high school will soon be able to compete with other schools that already have the latest technology in the classrooms.

“It warms your heart to know that our community–we’re a small community but we’re a tight-knit community and Ash Grove has always partnered with us. To be – for student success,” said Tankersley.

Construction in the new high school is set to begin in the spring of 2020 and expected to be completed by December of 2021.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.