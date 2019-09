FOREMAN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday, the majority of voting residents in Foreman said yes to a property tax to help fund a new high school.



The measure passed with 385 voting for it, and 140 voting against it.



The Foreman School District received $5.1 million from the state for a new facility, but millions more were needed.



The current school was built in 1958.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.