Foreman Waterworks issues precautionary boil advisory notice

ASHDOWN, Ark. (Foreman Waterworks News Release) – The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed the ‘Boil Water’ Notice issued by Amber Lemley for the Area to the West of Little River 14 (Highway 32 Tank).

This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a complete loss in normal system pressure.

Under the ‘Boil Water’ Notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

This Notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when 1 set(s) of bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.

