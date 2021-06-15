Forgot something? Teen jailed after leaving cell phone behind in car robbery in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – One Texarkana teen is behind bars after leaving behind key evidence in a car burglary.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, they got a call around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious person in the 300 block of Belt Road.

When officers got there they found a man talking to 18-year-old Charles Stinson in front of a house. The man told us that he’d gotten suspicious after he caught Stinson walking in the front yard of the house and near his car a couple of minutes before.

Police say when the man checked his car he discovered that someone had been inside the car and went through the center console and glove box.

A few dollars and a lottery ticket were missing. Stinson denied having anything to do with breaking into the car but had no explanation as to why his cell phone was still laying in the driver’s seat of the car – right next to the stuff that had been pulled out of the console.

After further investigation, it was no surprise Stinson wasn’t able to convince officers how his phone magically appeared inside the guy’s car.

Stinson was arrested for burglary of a vehicle and was booked into the Bi-State Jail. His bond hasn’t been set yet.