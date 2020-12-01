Former aide at Texas High in court on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who worked as an instructional aide at Texas High School has pleaded not guilty to charges of having sexual contact with three male students.

Ashlyn Bell, 24, was indicted in October on two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

She was arrested in July. Investigators said the alleged incidents happened in New Boston in November, 2019.