Former PGISD aide in court on charge of improper relationship with student

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An instructional aide at Pleasant Grove High School has pleaded not guilty to a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

Texarkana, Texas police said their investigation revealed that Heather Rose, 38, of Texarkana, Ark. was involved in a sexual relationship with a 17 year-old male student. Police said there was no indication that any of the encounters happened on school property or during school hours.

Police said the relationship is believed to have started in October 2019 and lasted for several months. The district reported the allegations to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, prompting an investigation.

If convicted, Rose faces up to 20 years in prison.