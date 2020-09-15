Former Pleasant Grove HS teacher’s assistant arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

Former Pleasant Grove High School instructional aide Heather Rose, 38, has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a student. (Source: Texarkana, Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Pleasant Grove High School instructional aide has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, according to Texarkana, Texas police.

According to a statement released by TTPD Tuesday afternoon, Pleasant Pleasant Grove High School officials learned in August of an alleged improper relationship between a seventeen-year-old male student and 38-year-old Heather Rose, who was employed by the district as an instructional aide at the time.

Police say the relationship is believed to have started in October 2019 and lasted for several months. The district reported the allegations to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, prompting an investigation.

During the course of the investigation, TTPD says Detective Cliff Harris got search warrants of Rose’s cellular phone and social media accounts and discovered evidence that Rose and the student were involved in a sexual relationship during this time frame. While their liaisons occurred at multiple locations in both Texas and Arkansas, there is no indication that any of them occurred on school property or during school hours.

An arrest warrant for Rose was issued on Monday and she turned herself in Tuesday morning. She was booked into the Bi-State Jail and released later in the day after posting the $40,000 personal recognizance bond set by the judge.

Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student is a second-degree felony, punishable by imprisonment for a term of up to twenty years but not less than two years and a fine of up to $10,000.