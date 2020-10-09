Former TISD teacher indicted for allegedly having sexual misconduct with 3 male students

Ashlyn Bell, 24, faces one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of improper relationship between teacher and student. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas woman who worked as a teacher’s aide at Texas High School was indicted in court Thursday for allegedly having sexual misconduct with three male students.

Ashlyn Faye Bell, 24, was indicted by a Bowie County Grand Jury for two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Bell was arrested in July and she was previously charged with just one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of improper relationship between teacher and student.

Investigators say the alleged incidents happened in New Boston in November 2019. On Friday, July 17, The Texarkana Independent School District said that Bell, an instructional aide who joined the district in 2019, was no longer employed with the district.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.