Four States Fair and Rodeo kicks off in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Four States Fair and Rodeo is back and bigger than ever!

Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday at the Four States Fairgrounds in Texarkana.

This year there’s an all-new carnival midway with more rides, plus all your favorite fried fair foods.

This is the event’s 75th year and organizers are expecting more than 100,000 people to attend over the next ten days.

“Come early, so you can be sure you can get in the parking lot,” said Brent Talley, Four States Fairgrounds president and CEO. “We do have some additional parking this year available and so we’re looking forward to being able to accommodate those crowds, but just everyone who comes, be patient. There’s plenty of stuff to do for everyone and we’ll get you in.”

The fair line up also includes livestock shows, daily entertainment on the outdoor stage and three nights of PRCA Rodeo, among other events.

Admission tickets to the Four States Fair are $7 Adults, $5 Children (6 – 12 years). Kids 5 and under are free!

Ride tickets cost extra. Road Runner Family Day at the fair is Monday, September 16. Make an in-store purchase at Road Runner to receive a sticker for $1 rides all day Monday.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, through September 22.

For more information about the fair, visit fourstatesfair.com.

