Four States Fair to announce final decision on 2020 cancelation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Four States Fair & Rodeo is planning to announce its final decision on whether to cancel all fair activities for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four States Fair organizers will announce whether or not it will cancel on July 15.

Fair officials said plans are moving forward with the livestock shows. They know the hard work the youth has done to prepare their animals for the show season and want to do everything we can to support them.

Organizers said they are also working to see what else they will be able to bring to the community while maintaining the guidelines set before us by the government and state authorities, and CDC.

Please read this post from the Four States Fair & Rodeo Facebook page:

We are very sad to learn that the State Fair of Texas will not be opening in 2020. Our thoughts are with the fairs across the country that are having to make these tough decisions!!

Here at the Four States Fair we are working with our staff, and board to see what 2020 will bring, our date for a final decision will be July 15th. Plans are moving forward on all the events that surround the Fair, understanding that everything is changing daily and very fluid. We ask for your patience and understanding in the days to come.

As of today I can tell you that plans are moving forward with our Livestock Shows! We know the hard work our area youth has done to prepare their animals for the show season that has been slim this year. We want to do everything we can to support our youth in the Four States Area!! We realize everyone has questions, and we are working to see what we are able to bring to our community while maintaining the guidelines set before us by the government & state authorities, and CDC!

Please bare with us, and continue to monitor our Facebook page and website as we will make an announcement as soon as decisions are made. Thank you!

