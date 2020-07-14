Fourth annual Runnin’ WJ Ranch golf tournament

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The fourth annual Runnin’ WJ Ranch week-long golf tournament started Monday at the Northridge Country Club.

Tuesday morning, Runnin’ WJ Ranch partnered with Texarkana Children’s Charity. The golf tournament is the second-largest fundraiser for the organization.

“I like just seeing all of the kids coming together and participating and having fun together,” said Faith, a Runnin’ WJ Ranch participant.

This year about 270 professional golfers gave lessons to about 40 kids. Executive Director, Sam Clem, said the goal is to build self-esteem while playing the game.

“We have one game is teaching them how to putt and we have several professionals do that. Then here behind me where they’re teeing off and just teaching them the fundamentals of golf. And how anybody can do it and the whole family can come out year-round and take part in it,” said Clem.

The professional golf tournament starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

