Fourth of July: SWAR citizens can celebrate holiday by listening to Declaration of Independence

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in southwest Arkansas are being invited to celebrate the Fourth of July by listening to a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The event will be held at “Historic Washington State Park” from Friday through Sunday. It’s free and open open to the public. Declaration reading times are 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. the entire weekend.

The event coordinator and Historian Josh Williams says he wants people to understand the importance and history of this document.

After reading the declaration, people can sign their own copy. In addition, there will be fun activities, tours, and food to celebrate the holiday.

“I think it’s a good thing because we’re remembering our birthday as a country. And this is one of the documents that helped us form a country and it’s still in place today,” said Williams.