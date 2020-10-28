Free COVID-19 testing in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials say the number of COVID-19 tests has doubled since last week going from 60 tests per week to 120.

The Bowie County Family Health Center offering free COVID-19 tests until January 1, 2021. The Department of Health recommends getting tested if you’ve been exposed or show COVID-19 symptoms.

“Instead of the nasal pharyngeal swab, we do an oral pharyngeal swab. So ideally, we go to the same area we would through the nose, but we just use your mouth instead,” said Zane Hanks, State Health Department.

Results typically take 2 to 4 days and they’ll be sent to you by text or email. Testing is held Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You must register online GoGetTested.com. Anyone 18 and older must have an ID to be tested. Children can be tested as long as their accompanied by an adult.

