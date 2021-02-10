Free COVID-19 testing site to suspend operations in Texarkana

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A free COVID-19 testing site will temporarily suspend operations in Texarkana.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the site at 902 W. 12th St. will shut down at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, and will not reopen until 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15.

Texarkana city officials said the location is suspending services because they’re switching out testing contractors.

More information will be provided about testing when it becomes available.

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services Texas has reported 20 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County since Tuesday, Feb. 9. Here is the latest COVID-19 data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Feb. 10:

  • Total positive cases – 4,375
  • Probable cases – 1,808
  • Active cases – 544
  • Total deaths – 163

