Free COVID-19 vaccinations offered on ‘Spirit of St. Michael’ mobile unit

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered this weekend on the “Spirit of St. Michael” mobile unit in Texarkana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will provide the vaccinations this weekend on its special mobile unit behind the CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital on 2400 St. Michael Dr.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to those who are 18 and older from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 14 and from 8 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, May 15. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are not needed.

If you want to receive the vaccine you should wear loose-fitting clothes that make it easy to access your shoulder and masks are required.

For more information call (903) 748-8573 or visit https://www.christushealth.org/st-michael/corona-virus.