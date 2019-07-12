Free dental clinic held at Texas High School

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of Texarkana-area residents are taking part in a free mobile dental clinic at Texas High School.

The clinic travels around Texas to provide basic dental care to residents with limited resources. Texarkana, Texas resident Tad Tholl said he’s thankful for the clinic. “I don’t know how I would’ve ever afforded it without this being here for me, man. It’s just a, it’s a really good opportunity.”

More than 25 dentists volunteered their time, along with 150 other dental professionals.

Services include basic procedures such as cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Among the sponsors is CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. President Jason Rounds said, “That’s one of the reasons that we at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System support good dental care. It really supports that basic foundation for good care, keeps people out of the emergency rooms, getting that other higher-level care.”

The Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation also sponsors the event.

The clinic continues tomorrow at Texas High School.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.