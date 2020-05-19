Free lunch offered to Texarkana first responders Wednesday in honor of EMS appreciation week

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lunch will be provided to all first responders in Texarkana Wednesday in honor of the 5th annual EMS appreciation week.

According to a post on the Texarkana Convention Center Facebook page, boxed lunches will be served at both convention center locations in Texarkana, Arkansas, and Texarkana, Texas.

The food will be provided by Big Jake’s BBQ from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All first responders are welcome including EMS, law enforcement and firefighters.

