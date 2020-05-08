Fresh meat supply tight in ETX, for now

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The supply of beef, chicken and pork are tight in many areas right now, and the Texarkana area is no exception.

Super One Foods is limiting customers to two items for fresh beef, chicken and pork. The store said in a statement, “With ongoing concerns about coronavirus, our stores are seeing high demand on certain items, including beef, chicken and pork, due to disruptions in the supply chain (or plant closures). The statement goes on to say, “We are also experiencing unprecedented cost increases with these proteins.”



In nearby Maud, DeLaughter’s Grocery has not put limits on its meat, but owner Kyle DeLaughter said prices have skyrocketed, especially on ground beef. “Prices that we were paying wholesale last week have basically doubled or tripled, and so … we’ve gotta pass that on to the customer, but we’re just trying to make it as easy as we can for them and make our packages smaller just so you can just come in and get what you need. “



DeLaughter added that there’s no need for consumers to panic, and he expects the situation to get back to normal in a week or so.