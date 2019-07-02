Funding for Texk animal shelter addition and renovations approved

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday night, the Texarkana, Arkansas board of directors gave the green light to finance renovations at the city’s animal shelter.



The city is agreeing to an $875,000 low interest loan, to be paid off in five years. Proposed plans would include building a new adoption floor. Officials said a portion of the current shelter has constant water and electric problems.



“We just paid off a financing option that we had for the last five years that’s gonna fall in line with about this same payment amount, so it’s a good time for us to do it,” said Mayor Allen Brown.



Also Monday night, the board agreed to apply for a $69,000 matching grant from the state to make improvements to the old boys and girls club.



Brown said once it’s complete, the renovated facility will serve as a gathering place that will offer activities for families and their children.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.