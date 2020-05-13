Funds being raised to provide relief for some SWAR residents

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new relief fund has been created to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Hempstead County, and residents can soon apply for assistance.

The relief fund, called ‘Hope For All’ has been launched in response to the pandemic. Assistant City Manager and Police Chief JR Wilson is among those assisting with the campaign. “As we started to see unemployment rise and people in hardship, the community kindof came together and said hey, maybe we can do more through financial assistance.”

The campaign, developed by local nonprofit Hope In Action, aims to help Hempstead County residents who are unemployed or underemployed as a result of the pandemic. The fund will help people with utilities, rent, or transportation-related costs. “Typically, Hope in Action pays directly to the vendor, or utility, or the landlord that’s involved, and work with the person to obtain the right accounts and make sure it’s appropriately applied,” said Wilson.



Wilson said $8,000 to $10,000 has been raised so far. Local volunteers are organizing a virtual concert on Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. in hopes of raising about $15,000 more. Organizers said the concert will be streamed with the help of Hempstead County media @swarktoday.

“A little bit of comedy, a little bit of story telling kindof in the middle of all the entertaining,” said concert organizer Amanda Lance. She added that it’s about neighbors helping neighbors. “Our barbers, our hairstylists, people like that, that have been affected, that can’t offer those services, and they’re getting back into it, but could still use a little help, it would be nice to consider helping them.”



Organizers said funds raised for the campaign will be deposited in a separate bank account created by Hope in Action. Donations can be mailed to Hope in Action, 606 W. Third St., Hope, Ar., 71801, or can be made directly to HOPE for All: COVID-19 Relief Fund at Farmer’s Bank, 201 E. Third St., or by mail to Farmer’s Bank at P.O. Box 520, Hope, Ar., 71802-0520.

For information on donation account designation or other questions, contact Catherine Cook at (870) 703- 9811 or Hope In Action at (870) 777-8227 during business hours.

Residents in need can apply for assistance starting Friday, May 22.