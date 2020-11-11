Funds needed for ETX police department’s ‘Shop With A Cop’ event

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 has caused some fundraising challenges for a Christmas shopping event for underprivileged children.

This year’s Shop With A Cop event is set to take place in less than three weeks, and Texarkana, Texas Police Department organizers said that only about half of the $10,000 needed has been raised.

A couple of fundraising events held throughout the year had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Now, organizers said community support is needed. “I’ve met some people that, as adults, were able to do this as children, and they talk about the difference that this made in their own life, you know, and it really touches your soul. So, if you’ve got an opportunity, this is an excellent opportunity for somebody to make a real difference in a child’s life,” said Officer Shawn Vaughn.



This year, organizers said they plan to have morning and afternoon sessions to decrease the amount of people in the store at one time.



If you’d like to contribute, you can contact the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.