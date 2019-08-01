Funds needed for Linden lighting project as deadline nears

LINDEN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Some people in Linden, Texas, are working to help their city’s symbol shine bright – especially at night.

The countdown is on to finish fundraising for a lighting installation for the town’s historic water tower. Organizers say they’re about halfway to their goal, but time is running out.

“The clock is ticking on us, but I think we’re gonna make it,” said Allie Anderson, community development director for the city of Linden.

Volunteers are staying positive, but starting to feel the pressure to raise the remaining funds for a kinetic light display for the town’s 1930’s-era water tower. The lights are state-of-the-art and allow for programmable light shows.

The total cost of the project is around $32,000 and their deadline is at the end of August.

“This town… this is just who we are,” said Anderson. “When we decide that we want something, we’re gonna make sure that it happens.”

Donations like the $5,000 check Texana Bank donated Thursday help inch the project closer to completion.

“This is going to be a really historical event, having these lights, and we want to be a part of it,” said Pat Rountree, Texana Bank. “We want everyone else to be a part of it.”

The tower is a tourist destination for the city, officials said the high-tech lighting system would increase the draw.

“The lights are designed by the same company that lights the Empire State Building in New York, so we have a little edge over most the people in east Texas as far as our fanciness,” said Richard Bowden, Let Linden Shine Steering Committee.

The project is being funded through private donations and not taxpayer dollars, which gives all residents a chance to contribute to the lighting legacy.

“That’s what’s making it exciting to me, because a lot of organizations can put up the money, but to have the entire community involved, that’s what it’s about,” said Bowden.

The official lighting ceremony for the water tower is scheduled September 14 as a part of the city’s Second Saturday event downtown. A free block party is planned with vendors and live music.

You can learn more about the Let Linden Shine project or contribute here.

