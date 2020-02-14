Funeral services planned for popular Txk sports journalist

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Sports enthusiasts across the area are mourning the death of Johnny Green. He covered local sports for a local newspaper for almost 50 years.

Green passed away Tuesday evening after a heart attack at the age of 76.

Described as a true professional with a heart for Texarkana, Green began his writing career with the Texarkana Gazette in 1962.

Fellow journalists remember him as a phenomenal writer and person. “He cared about the kids, he cared about the coaches, and they knew that. I mean, people would be around Johnny and I mean, he would make you want to be a better person just being in his presence,” said Texarkana Gazette Sports Editor Josh Richert.



Visitation for Green is set for Friday, Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Chapelwood.