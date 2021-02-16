Gas running low in Texarkana area due to winter storms

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Several gas stations are out of gas in Texarkana as demand spikes ahead of a second round of winter weather heading for the region, where snow and ice from earlier this week are still causing widespread power outages and making travel dangerous.

Record-breaking low temperatures are keeping snow and ice on the roads and more is expected Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.

With the next big storm just hours away, people are rushing to fill up tanks and purchase propane in case the power goes out, but several gas stations in Texarkana said they were out of gas by early Tuesday afternoon. A few locations said the only thing left was diesel fuel. Most gas stations on Richmond and Summerhill Road are out of unleaded. Some gas station owners said they’ve been out of fuel for about three days.

An associate at the Shell station said part of the reason is that suppliers can’t get to them.

“Due to the weather, it’s hard for them to get out and get everybody taken care of,” explained an associate at one of the Shell stations. This whole strip is really out of gas, so hopefully they get to us pretty soon.”

The EZ Mart on Summerhill Road and Moores Lane says they have unleaded gas left, but they don’t expect to last very long.

Some gas stations say it might be Saturday before more gasoline arrives.