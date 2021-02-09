Genoa Central Schools move to virtual instruction, meals provided for students

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — The Genoa Central School District has decided to shift to virtual instruction this week due to the cafeteria staff being quarantined.

According to school officials, students will transition to remote learning for the entire week of Feb. 8-12.

Genoa Central Schools is also providing breakfast and lunch for students.

If you are interested, you can pick up meals between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Genoa Central High School on 12472 State Highway 196. There are 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches in each box.

Students are expected to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

If you have questions please contact your student’s campus office at (870) 653-4343.