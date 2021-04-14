Get rid of your old medications at Drug Take-Back event in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — You can properly dispose of your unused or expired medications by dropping them off at the Drug Take-Back event in Texarkana.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency, will receive drop-offs between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the Texarkana Emergency Center on 4646 Cowhorn Creek Rd. in Texarkana, Texas.

If this time frame doesn’t work for you, the drug drop-off bins are always available at the following locations:

Texarkana Emergency Center

Bi-State Center

Miller County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who wants to get rid of old prescription medications can drive up to any location and drop them off without even getting out of their vehicle.