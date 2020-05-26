Girl Scouts- Diamonds donate cookies to TXK Wadley Regional Medical Center

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Diamonds president and CEO, Dawn Prasifka, donated 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to Wadley Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

According to Prasifka, Diamonds are dedicated to giving back to the community.

She says they will be traveling across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas until next Tuesday, donating cookies to hospitals, military, food banks, and other services as a thank you for their hard work.

“We do this every year because we want to make sure that the community knows we appreciate what they have done during the year supporting us,” said Prasifka.

Marketing Director, Shelby Brown, of Wadley Regional Medical Center, says it feels good to have support during this time.

“We are thankful for all of the business and people in general … that have made masks and brought them up here. We do feel supported but its always extra when its something sweet and you can eat it to give you a little energy, ” said Brown.

To learn more about Girl Scouts Diamonds, click here.