Golden girl in SWAR needs home for Christmas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Christmas promotion is underway at the Animal Care & Adoption Center to help more families adopt a pet at an affordable price.

Among the sponsored dogs and cats, is a pretty hound mix female named Yappy.

Shelter officials say Yappy is about a year old, and came in as a stray from Texarkana, Ark. a few months ago.

Yappy plays well with other dogs and could use some room to run at her new home, as she’s full of energy.

Her adoption fee is $40, which includes her spay procedure, rabies shot and microchip. Yappy is sponsored by local business, Tom and Dan’s Auto Parts.

The shelter’s campaign ‘Bringing Home Santa Paws For Christmas,’ aims to lower the adoption fee for families, who may not be able to afford the full adoption price so close to the holidays. The adoption fee for sponsored dogs is $40. Sponsored cats are $20.

If you’re interested in adoption or sponsorship, you can call the shelter at (870) 773-6388, visit them on Facebook @AnimalCareAdoptionTXK, or you can drop by the shelter at 203 Harrison St. in Texarkana, Arkansas.