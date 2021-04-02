Good Friday observed on hospital campus in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens gathered at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System in Texarkana to observe Good Friday. The hospital hosted an event called ‘Stations of the Cross’ in Sisters’ Park.



The ‘Stations of the Cross’ or the ‘Way of the Cross,’ also known as the ‘Way of Sorrows’ or the ‘Via Crucis,’ refers to a series of images depicting Jesus Christ on the day of his crucifixion and accompanying prayers, according to Rev. Lawrence X Chellaian, Vice President of Mission Integration, CHRISTUS St. Michael. The stations grew out of imitations of Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem believed to be the actual path Jesus walked to Mount Calvary. “The objective of the stations is to help the Christian faithful to make a spiritual pilgrimage through contemplation of the Passion of Christ,” he explained.

The devotional exercise of visiting and praying in front of each of the 14 stations and meditating on the Passion of Christ stems from the practice of early Christian pilgrims who visited the scenes of the events in Jerusalem, and walked the traditional route from the supposed location of Pilate’s house to Calvary.

Prayerful meditation through the Stations of the Cross is especially common during Lent and on Fridays throughout the year in commemoration of Christ’s Crucifixion on Good Friday.