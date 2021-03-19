Good news for Miller County regarding building repairs

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s some good news for Miller County officials regarding the courthouse which flooded after the recent winter storms.

Officials say repairs were originally projected to cost up to $15 million. Now, the costs are lower. They estimate to be between $7 and $10 million.

Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison says she’s thankful the damages aren’t as bad as they first thought.

“A lot of excitement. Change is good. You know I’m all about change. A lot of improvements needed to be made. You know that we were looking to have to get grants for. We’re looking to do now in this restoration process,” said Harrison.

Officials hope to have everyone back in the building within a year.