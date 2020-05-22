Gov. Greg Abbott gives bars green light to re-open

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The state of Texas moved forward with phase two of the reopening process. Gov. Greg Abbott gave bars the green light to re-open.

Once the clock struck 12 midnight, the doors of bars, breweries, and wineries across the state opened to the public.

Well, as full as the state will allow. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent. No more than six people will be allowed to share a table. Under Gov. Abbott’s guidelines employees must be screened for COVID-19.

Restaurant management said they’ll do what it takes to serve their customers again. “We’ve kind of missed everybody, our employees, our customers. You know when you’re open and you spend so much time together you build a family. With everything going on we haven’t got to see our work family. So it feels really good to be back open,” Deja Presson, General Manager of Scottie’s.

Restaurants on the other hand, are allowed to seat 50 percent of their total capacity. Other businesses allowed to re-open are bowling alleys, rodeos, skating rinks, zoos, and aquariums.

“It’s actually been beneficial that it’s been a gradual re-opening for us. Just so we get our feet back on the ground,” said William Scurlock, Owner of Pecan Point Brewery.

To limit long wait times, restaurants encourage reservations.

